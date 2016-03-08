Gullit slams Morata: ‘Chelsea stars don’t trust him’
22 October at 12:57Former AC Milan star Ruud Gullit had some harsh words for Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata who started the Blues’ home game against Manchester United on Saturday but failed to impress for Maurizio Sarri’s side.
The former Juventus striker is struggling to cope with the Premier League after almost one year and a half in England.
Speaking to BeIn Sports, the former AC Milan ace said: “His [Morata's] team-mates don't come into any positions where they create anything for him and the worst part is you can see Willian and Hazard always dribble inside because they don't trust him.”
"But also when the crosses are in, I think there was a moment in the first half where you asked 'where is Morata', he wasn't there. So they don't trust him."
Morata, a former Real Madrid and Juventus striker, has recently spoken about his struggles in South West London: “I’ve learned many things from last season. It was very difficult for me. I left home to play the World Cup and I wasn’t included in the squad anyway. Now that my two sons are born I can control my emotions a bit better, both the positive and negative ones. I am happy when I am outside the pitch. I’d like to be happier when I play, I need to score more goals in order to be happier. I was really sad a few months ago. I wasn’t depressed but I didn’t live my situation very well.”
Go to comments