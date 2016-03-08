Gullit to Kakà, Shevchenko to Balotelli: Ibra to break return curse?
From Gullit to Kaka, from Shevchenko to Balotelli : now it's up to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, reports calciomercato.
Sheva's return home was sad and meaningless, and the Ukranian was soon forgotten in the memory of the fans: history says that when a player or a coach left the club that brought them their best years, the return was never up to par.
Andriy Shevchenko, who scored 127 goals in 7 seasons with the Rossoneri and then returned to Milan after a two-year spell at Chelsea, to collect only bitterness and no joy
Same goes for Ruud Gullit, who returned to the Rossoneri after a spell at Sampdoria, the Dutchmen simply never found his feet again, much to the dismay of the fans.
Even for Mario Balotelli, the return to Milan after the experience in Liverpool was unsatisfactory: 20 appearances in the 2015/15 season, after 26 in 43 in the 2013/2014 seasons.
A slightly different speech for Kaka: his return from Real Madrid was not as full of glory as the first Rossoneri period, but at least he managed to drag his teammates into the Champions League.
Now it's up to Zlatan, who in the first adventure at Milan had been amazing, perhaps the most decisive Ibra of his career. The goal is to dispel the return taboo. Who can do it if not him?
