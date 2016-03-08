H2H matches in Serie A: who goes to the Champions League in case of equal points?

Five rounds from the end, six teams involved, two places at stake. The race for the Champions League in Serie A is in for a thrilling finale and for the second consecutive year, head-to-head matches could be key for the final standings of the league and thus Champions League qualification, although goal difference should not be overlooked as well.



The Serie A regulations, in fact, provide that if two teams have equal points (such as AC Milan and Atalanta at this time), the first determinator of the ranking would be head to head matches (goals scored away worth double).



In case of further parity, the factors taken into accounts are goal difference in direct matches, general goal difference, the greater number of goals scored in general and a draw. If three or more teams have equal points, a separate classification will be made, drawn up exclusively on the basis of direct clashes between the teams involved.



