Haaland jokes about his price tag amid Juve interest

In an interview with Sky Sports Austria, Elring Haaland was asked about his price tag, which certainly has skyrocketed after a splendid start to this season. Juventus are one of the teams interested in the young striker, but it seems like they will have to pay a lot of money to get him."Could I buy you for 30 million euros? 40?", the reporter asked, to which the Norweigan replied: "No. You have to pay more. But only you. I can give you a special price, 60 million!". As mentioned, though, the feeling is that the price tag of the club could be closer to 100 million.