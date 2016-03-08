Haaland reveals turning down Juventus
02 October at 17:35RB Salzburg starlet Erling Braut Haaland has revealed that he turned down Juventus not too long ago.
Haaland has become one of the best young strikers in Europe currently after some sensational performances for club and country recently. He recently got a hat-trick on his Champions League debut for Salzburg and that caught the eye of many top clubs.
In an interview that the young Norwegian gave to BBC recently, he talked about how Juve once wanted him but he turned them down.
He said: "I thought it was too early to go there. RB Salzburg is the perfect team for me, here there is more possibility of playing continuously."
The Leeds-born Norwegian joined Salzburg from hometown club Molde this past January for a fee of around 5 million euros. At Molde, he had played under current Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who compared him to Romelu Lukaku.
So far this season, Haaland has scored as many as 17 times in all competitions in just 10 appearances- this includes 11 goals in eight league appearances.
He is the son of former Man City and Leeds player Alfe-Inge Haaland, whose career was cut short by a Roy Keane tackle when Man City were playing Man United in the early 2000s.
