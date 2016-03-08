Hagi reveals his choice between Messi and CR7 and comments on Neymar to Real

From the Champions league to the eternal challenge between Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. The former Romanian star Gheorghe Hagi spoke to AS about the latest developments in world football.



"Real have already signed Hazard and if they sign Neymar too, they will win the Champions League easily. The Brazilian would do well in any team in the world and Zidane is the perfect man to find the right position for him on the pitch," he said.



"Messi or Ronaldo? I choose the Argentine. Leo has something more, I would like to train him. He is my weakness and he's left-footed like me. Comparisons to Maradona? It doesn't make sense to compare them. Diego was the only one to drag a team to success but they all ran and played for him. Today football has changed," Hagi added.