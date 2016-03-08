Hagi reveals his choice between Messi and CR7 and comments on Neymar to Real

13 August at 18:30
From the Champions league to the eternal challenge between Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. The former Romanian star Gheorghe Hagi spoke to AS about the latest developments in world football.

"Real have already signed Hazard and if they sign Neymar too, they will win the Champions League easily. The Brazilian would do well in any team in the world and Zidane is the perfect man to find the right position for him on the pitch," he said.

"Messi or Ronaldo? I choose the Argentine. Leo has something more, I would like to train him. He is my weakness and he's left-footed like me. Comparisons to Maradona? It doesn't make sense to compare them. Diego was the only one to drag a team to success but they all ran and played for him. Today football has changed," Hagi added.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.