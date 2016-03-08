Hakim Ziyech: 'Roma could have signed me last summer'
25 January at 19:40Ajax star and Roma target Hakim Ziyech has said that the giallorossi could have signed him last summer, but doesn't regret not going there.
The Moroccan impressed a lot in the FIFA World Cup last summer and has been in some form for the Dutch side Ajax in the Eredivisie.
He was recently talking to Fox Sports about Roma interest that still persist and the one that was there last summer. Ziyech said: "Rome are again interested in me? Then they could think about it last summer!
"Am I angry? Obviously not so, but this is a different season, I'm doing better compared to last year and the only thing I'm thinking of right now is finishing the season with Ajax, then we'll see. "
The 25-year-old midfielder has appeared in 15 league games this season, scoring as many as ten times and assisting seven times too. He has become a very important players this season.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments