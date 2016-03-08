New AC Milan signing reveals why he failed at previous clubs
10 July at 15:35New AC Milan signing Alen Halilovic has revealed why he failed at previous clubs, with his move to the rossoneri now done and dusted.
The Croatian had to terminate his contract at Hamburg to seal a free move to the rossoneri. He made 20 appearances in the La Liga during his loan spell at Las Palmas, scoring twice and assisting once.
During Halilovic's unveiling as a Milan player, he was asked a host of questions. The attacking midfielder was also questioned about why failed at previous clubs.
He said: "I was very young, I think that's why it's not easy to have chances when you're so young in a club like Barcelona, I think I've had good experience in Las Palmas and Sporting Gijon."
