Hamburg Sv relegated as the fans were in furry (Pics)

Hamburg SV have been relegated from the Bundesliga for the first time ever in their long history. They played against Borussia Monchengladbech today as they won their final game by a 2-1 score line but it was too little too late as they were relegated. Since the Bundesliga formation in 1963, Hamburg were the only club to participate in every single season up until now. They won't be doing so next season as the Hamburg fans caused a 10 minute delay by throwing flares on the field. They didn't take the news well at all...



Other than Hamburg, Fc Koln were also relegated where as Bayern Munich finished first in the Bundesliga standings. Click on our gallery section to view the images...