Hamsik agent slams Napoli: 'They let him go too quickly...'
15 April at 15:30Marek Hamsik left Napoli recently after many years of service; moving to Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang. Martin Petras, part of Hamsik's entourage, has spoken to CalcioNapoli24 about his client and his departure from Naples.
"The cycles begin and end, we hope that the other teams approach the quality of Juventus. Napoli lost a very important player, nobody would have expected so incisively. Everything was going too smoothly. I didn't say it when he left, they got rid of him quite easily, but the Napoli locker room has lost so much, even in terms of quality. It is no coincidence, sooner or later it had to happen. Now he has started a new path, you have to overcome this too.
"Was it the right time for Hamsik to say goodbye to Naples? Opportunities are coming and Marek has considered the right opportunity. We are happy with the decision we made, on another day, an opportunity like this could have not happened. Napoli have let him go quickly. I expected more problems on their part, because in the crucial phase of the season they could have faced some more issues, especially the club. Ancelotti is human, he understood the situation and he understood that it was time to change. I was expecting a little more hardness, but there is great respect for Naples on my part and on Hamsik's part. He always follows the Serie A and Napoli, he always feels with his former comrades. He is now a fan of Napoli.
"In the summer there was no occasion that occurred in January. Also because the real market in China is in January. Marek will return to Naples to greet the San Paolo fans. There is still no date, around August-September there will be a real greeting. There are no details yet. He probably won't come to play, but he'll be there just to say goodbye."
