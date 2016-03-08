Hamsik doesn't show up for Napoli training after collapsed China move

07 February at 11:15
Marek Hamsik has not shown up for this morning's training session at Napoli's training ground. the Slovakia International did train with the rest of the team yesterday when the club announced that his move to China has been blocked. 

The lawyer of the Napoli star has spoken to Tuttosport about the reasons why the deal fell apart: "Terms and conditions were not respected", he said while the player is thinking about his future at the club. Dalian have offered him a € 9 million-a-year deal and have now made a loan offer to the Serie A giants who had agreed to sell the player on a permanent € 20 million deal.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.