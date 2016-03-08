Hamsik doesn't show up for Napoli training after collapsed China move
07 February at 11:15Marek Hamsik has not shown up for this morning's training session at Napoli's training ground. the Slovakia International did train with the rest of the team yesterday when the club announced that his move to China has been blocked.
The lawyer of the Napoli star has spoken to Tuttosport about the reasons why the deal fell apart: "Terms and conditions were not respected", he said while the player is thinking about his future at the club. Dalian have offered him a € 9 million-a-year deal and have now made a loan offer to the Serie A giants who had agreed to sell the player on a permanent € 20 million deal.
Go to comments