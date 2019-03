Hamsik 'forgets' Benitez and says: 'Napoli played the best football in Europe with Sarri'

Former Napoli star Marek Hamsik spoke with Il Mattino about his new experience in China: "I miss everything. It's my home, I lived in Naples for 12 years", he said. "I miss the San Paolo and the support of fans. I miss games like those against Juve which can give unique feelings"."Tough call, if Ronaldo didn't raise his leg he could get hurt. But it's also true that Meret didn't touch him. It's not easy to be the referee"."Napoli dominated against them, so I wouldn't say so. the problem is that they never lose, why Napoli does sometimes"."Maybe not, I wouldn't have lost the scudetto in Napoli for all the gold in the world""Reja was the first one I had. I was really young. With Mazzarri we won the first trophies and with Sarri we played the best football in Europe. I was proud of that. Ancelotti is a top manager"."He used to replace me too many times, but our relationship was good, the three years with Sarri were extraordinary