Hamsik 'forgets' Benitez and says: 'Napoli played the best football in Europe with Sarri'
07 March at 13:55Former Napoli star Marek Hamsik spoke with Il Mattino about his new experience in China: "I miss everything. It's my home, I lived in Naples for 12 years", he said. "I miss the San Paolo and the support of fans. I miss games like those against Juve which can give unique feelings".
What do you think of Meret red card?
"Tough call, if Ronaldo didn't raise his leg he could get hurt. But it's also true that Meret didn't touch him. It's not easy to be the referee".
Was Juve so much unreachable?
"Napoli dominated against them, so I wouldn't say so. the problem is that they never lose, why Napoli does sometimes".
Would you leave Napoli if you were in the race for the Scudetto?
"Maybe not, I wouldn't have lost the scudetto in Napoli for all the gold in the world"
What's the manager you loved the most?
"Reja was the first one I had. I was really young. With Mazzarri we won the first trophies and with Sarri we played the best football in Europe. I was proud of that. Ancelotti is a top manager".
You forget Benitez...
"He used to replace me too many times, but our relationship was good, the three years with Sarri were extraordinary
