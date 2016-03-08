Hamsik: 'I could never play for another team in Europe than Napoli'

Hamsik esultanza aeroplanino Napoli
04 February at 12:15
Marek Hamsik is on the verge of joining Dalian Yifang after 12 years at Napoli. The Slovakian midfielder is set to earn 9 million euros per season at the Chinese club and will leave this month for a fee between 15 and 20 million.

On Thursday sporting director Giuntoli met representatives of the club and defined the deal. After that he contacted De Laurentiis, who in the meantime received a phone call from Hamsik explaining his decision: 'I cannot say no to such an offer," the Napoli captain said.

According to Il Mattino, Hamsik spoke to his teammates on Saturday before the match against Sampdoria: "This is my last match with you. In Italy and Europe, I would never be able to play with another shirt."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.