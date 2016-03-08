Hamsik: 'I could never play for another team in Europe than Napoli'

Marek Hamsik is on the verge of joining Dalian Yifang after 12 years at Napoli. The Slovakian midfielder is set to earn 9 million euros per season at the Chinese club and will leave this month for a fee between 15 and 20 million.



On Thursday sporting director Giuntoli met representatives of the club and defined the deal. After that he contacted De Laurentiis, who in the meantime received a phone call from Hamsik explaining his decision: 'I cannot say no to such an offer," the Napoli captain said.



According to Il Mattino, Hamsik spoke to his teammates on Saturday before the match against Sampdoria: "This is my last match with you. In Italy and Europe, I would never be able to play with another shirt."