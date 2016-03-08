Hamsik: ‘Incredible Liverpool attack'
10 October at 18:30Napoli veteran and captain Marek Hamsik spoke from the Slovakia training center on Wednesday to discuss the partenopei campaign in Serie A and Champions League.
Last year’s Serie A runner-up lost to 3-1 to Juventus last month but Hamsik believes the Old Lady can be beaten: “Juve are not unbeatable, we are here to battle it out in every game and we hope to catch them on top of the table”, Hamsik said.
Napoli, however, managed to beat Liverpool in the Champions League group stage: “They have an incredible attacking force, but despite that, we didn’t concede one single shot in goal. It was a great performance from us, unfortunately, we didn’t win in Belgrade and the two points we lost could cost us in the future. We’ll take on Psg next, they’re just as strong as Liverpool, with the same attacking potential. However, there are other games we have to focus on before the game in Naples.”
Go to comments