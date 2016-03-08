Hamsik: 'Insigne is not Maradona'

"This is the most compact group I have played with, it has changed little. We are a good group, we can do a lot. The captain of the future? I hope Lorenzo Insigne can take it , he is a Neapolitan and is a symbol of Naples. It would be nice if Lorenzo became future captain.Me and him like Bruscolotti and Maradona? We have strong players, but not like Maradona . If you could assure me 100% of winning the Scudetto, yes,” Marek Hamšík said.

