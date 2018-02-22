Hamsik is tempted by offers from Chinese Super League
12 May at 12:10Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport believe that Napoli captain Marek Hamsik has received offers from China and is tempted by them.
The 30-year-old Hamsik joined Napoli back in 2007 and has become a fan's favorite since then. The Slovakian star midfielder has ben vital to Maurizio Sarri's system at Napoli this season too, appearing in 36 Serie A games, scoring seven times and assisting once.
Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport report that Hamsik has offers on the table from Chinese clubs and he feels tempted by them.
Guangzhou Evergrande are said to be following the star midfielder and the club's manager Fabio Cannavaro is looking to make the required arrangements to bring Hamsik to China.
While there is a possibility that Hamsik leaves for China, a lot will depend on whether Maurizio Sarri leaves the club at the end of the season, with a meeting with Aurelio di Laurentiis set to take place on the 17th of May.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
