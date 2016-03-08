Hamsik: 'Napoli can win Serie A'

Former Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik spoke to Sport Mediaset about his career and his former club, revealing details about his time in Naples:



'​In China it's good, the championship is coming to an end, a year has already passed, I'm used to it.



'​Leaving Naples was my decision. Sure, sorry, but Naples remains in my heart.



'​Now I will go and see the boys against Atalanta. This Napoli can win the Scudetto and go far in the Champions League, it can do anything.'