Hamsik on Higuain: 'I will never leave Napoli for Juventus'
28 September at 20:15Napoli skipper Marek Hamsik has revealed that he would never have joined Juventus from Napoli the way Gonzalo Higuain did back in 2016.
While Higuain is currently a rossoneri player, he is currently on loan at the club from Juventus, two years after he joined the bianconeri from Napoli for a fee of 75 million pounds.
Higuain's move from Napoli to Juve had sparked partenopei fans throw a lot of hate on the Argentine and Napoli skipper Marek Hamsik has revealed that he would never have done what Higuain had done back in 2016.
Hamsek wrote in his autobiography about it. He said: "I was very sorry for his farewell, but I always respected his choice even if I will never do something like it."
Hamsik's comments in the book come at a very criticial time, with Juventus set to face Napoli on Saturday in Turin. Although Higuain is now at AC Milan, he has already featured for the rossoneri against the partenopei last month.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
