Napoli skipper Marek Hamsik has pointed out at the differences between new manager Carlo Ancelotti and former partenopei boss Maurizio Sarri.In an interview that Hamsik recently gave to Corriere dello Sport, he was asked about both Ancelotti and Sarri and how Ancelotti is different from the new Chelsea boss.The Slovakian said: "We are all satisfied with Ancelotti, the coach made us understand, within a few weeks that he is a wonderful, open person who gives us lots of advice, is very nice and is working very well."We were a bit skeptical after the friendly matches, but in the championship we have seen how much grit we put in. We are always a good team that wants to play and have fun."We have not won so much yet, but we really want to do it " .