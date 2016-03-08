Hamsik's agent: 'Ancelotti had already replaced him, they're struggling without Hamsik'
20 April at 16:15The agent of former Napoli star Marek Hamsik has said that the partenopei boss Carlo Ancelotti had already replaced the midfielder and that the side are struggling in the absence of the Slovakian.
Hamsik will go down as a Napoli legend and left the club this past January to join Chinese club Dalian Yifang after an initial attempt broke down.
His agent was recently talking to Radio CRC about his move away from Naples and said that Ancelotti had already replaced the club legend and had plans without him.
He said: "He is recovering after a difficult start, a totally different game is played in China. His sale has affected the quality of the game in Naples, Ancelotti needs time to find the right solutions.
"Surely Marek was a leader, but it's only a passage that is metabolized. the coach knew the desire to Marek and said he had already found other solutions without him, so did not object to the his sale. The greeting will be between October and November, when the season in China will end."
Hamsik has appeared five times in the Chinese Super League since his arrival.
