Hamsik’s father gives Chelsea hope: ‘He can leave Napoli'
22 May at 12:06Napoli legend Marek Hamsik could leave the San Paolo in the summer with Chelsea and a few Chinese clubs that are interested in welcoming his services.
The player’s father Richard talked to Pravda to reveal his son’s plans for the future and Napoli fans won’t be happy to hear his words: “There are three clubs interested in Marek, they have offered him € 10 million-a-year.”
“Trouble is, Chinese clubs will only be able to sign new players in winter and Hamsik has three years left in his contract with Napoli. Marek talked with the president [De Laurentiis] about a possible exit from Napoli. I’d say there is a 60% of chances to see him leave the club. It all depends on his agent Venglos now.”
Hamsik has become Napoli’s best ever scorer in the history of the club and reports in Italy claim Maurizio Sarri would be open to take him to Chelsea in case he is chosen to replace Conte in South West London.
