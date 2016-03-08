Hamsik says last goodbyes to Napoli; medical tests scheduled

Marek Hamsik is set to leave Napoli. The Slovakian midfielder has won the hearts of many since joining the club and has etched himself into the history books as one of the most exciting midfielders in the league in the past ten years.Today, Hamsik said his last goodbyes to his Napoli teammates, turning up to Castelvolturno for a slight warm-up for the rest of the team. After saying his goodbyes, Hamsik will depart Naples and head to Madrid, where the first of his medical tests for his move to Dalian Yifang will take place.After that, Hamsik will depart on a private flight to China; where he will then work on signing a contract with the Chinese Super League club. Hamsik is expecting at least a 3-year deal with reports suggesting his wage could be around €10m per season.Hamsik will likely make his debut for Dalian on the 3rd of March against Henan Jianje.

