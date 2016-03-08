Hamsik snr attacks Juve: ‘They won because of questionable decisions’
16 October at 19:21Napoli have had a bright start to their 2018/19 campaign, with only Juventus proving major blockades in their push to challenge for the Scudetto once again. Napoli sit in 2nd place, on 18 points, with 6 wins and 2 losses from 8 games; yet already six points off Juventus at the top of the tree. Most of these points were gained during Juventus’ 3-1 win over Napoli at the Allianz Stadium, with a double by Mario Mandzukic and a goal from Leonardo Bonucci sealing the deal. Napoli’s performance was marred by a red card, which some question the legitimacy of.
Speaking to Radio Marte, Richard Hamsik, father of Marek Hamsik, revealed more of his thoughts on the game and the progress of his son:
“Marek believes so much in himself and in the strength of the team, probably in Turin the match would have gone differently without those questionable arbitration decisions.”
