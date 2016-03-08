Hamsik: the most important thing is Napoli

Despite the disappointing results in preseason, Napoli kicked-off their Serie A campaign with a huge win against Lazio at the Olimpico Stadium.



Hamsik who could have left Napoli this summer, stayed after new coach Carlo Ancelotti convinced him to.



In an interview Hamsik recently said that the wins at the start of a season are always crucial and had something to say on the Champions League and his club.



"We cannot wait to play in the Champions League.

"Records? They are beautiful statistics and I know I can write new ones but the most important thing is the victory of Napoli."

