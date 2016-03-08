Hamsik transfer: Napoli hands ultimatum to Dalian Yifang

Napoli have handed an ultimatum to Chiense Super League giants Dalian Yifang over Marek Hamsik’s transfer, Sky Sport reports.



The two partied are close to reaching an agreement although there are still some details that need to be fixed. The Serie A giants have requested a “credit letter” that can guarantee that the sum will eventually be paid. The Chinese club are reportedly against this solution but Napoli want to be 100% sure that the sum will be paid and don’t’ want to leave anything to chance.



The Azzurri will be waiting until Wednesday. If by that date they won’t receive the guarantees that they need, the deal will be off.

