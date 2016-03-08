Hamsik: we need the support of the fans in the Champions League

Naples Captain Marek Hamsik has released a statement on his official website. "Before the match Ancelotti called me, tell me that he would make some changes, after which I found it on the bench: it was our first defeat: we can not always win, but we have to improve." On the Champions League "It is a tough group: Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Belgrade's Red Star are very good teams"










