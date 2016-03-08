Handanovic close to full recovery: ready for Juve-Inter
23 February at 15:30Samir Handanovic has been out of action with a hand injury since February 2 (Udinese-Inter Milan). The Slovenian goalkeeper would have also missed Inter-Sampdoria had it not been postponed due to the Coronavirus emergency in Italy and perhaps also the second leg against Ludogorets.
However, his presence for the big match against Juventus on March 1 is not in question, according to reports from Calciomercato.com. The Nerazzurri captain is now one step away from returning after being unavailable for almost a month.
The bruise suffered during training had also caused injuries to the carpus and metacarpals and for this reason, the only bandage on the finger to keep it protected was not enough.
Handanovic observed the rest period imposed by the doctors, avoiding contact with the ball. The experienced goalkeeper is now better and he is very close to returning to the pitch, with Antonio Conte finally being able to rely on his number 1 choice.
