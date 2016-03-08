Handanovic comments on Icardi situation at Inter

13 July at 13:45
Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has spoken to the the press at the club's pre-season retreat in Lugano, Switzerland.

"​The withdrawal proceeds as it should, there is so much effort and so much sweat. We work a lot. The coach did not surprise me because we knew what he expected and we know his resume. We were prepared. I see the motivated teammates. Icardi? The society was clear, there is no need to add anything else.

"Godin and Barella? ​We'll get to know each other better over time, chat a little in a week but need time. We need games to get to know each other better.

"​In these first days of retreat there is an air of euphoria but not much has changed as an attitude. Personally, I repeat that I see motivated players."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.