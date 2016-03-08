Handanovic comments on Icardi situation at Inter

Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has spoken to the the press at the club's pre-season retreat in Lugano, Switzerland.



"​The withdrawal proceeds as it should, there is so much effort and so much sweat. We work a lot. The coach did not surprise me because we knew what he expected and we know his resume. We were prepared. I see the motivated teammates. Icardi? The society was clear, there is no need to add anything else.



"Godin and Barella? ​We'll get to know each other better over time, chat a little in a week but need time. We need games to get to know each other better.



"​In these first days of retreat there is an air of euphoria but not much has changed as an attitude. Personally, I repeat that I see motivated players."