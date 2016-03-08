Handanovic comments on Icardi situation at Inter
13 July at 13:45Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has spoken to the the press at the club's pre-season retreat in Lugano, Switzerland.
"The withdrawal proceeds as it should, there is so much effort and so much sweat. We work a lot. The coach did not surprise me because we knew what he expected and we know his resume. We were prepared. I see the motivated teammates. Icardi? The society was clear, there is no need to add anything else.
"Godin and Barella? We'll get to know each other better over time, chat a little in a week but need time. We need games to get to know each other better.
"In these first days of retreat there is an air of euphoria but not much has changed as an attitude. Personally, I repeat that I see motivated players."
