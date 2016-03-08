Handanovic out of Udinese match with injury, at risk for the derby: the latest
02 February at 10:20Eriksen yes, Handanovic no. The Inter captain will not be on the pitch tonight, at 8.45 pm, in the Sunday Serie A match against Udinese at the Dacia Arena. As reported by Corriere dello Sport (via calciomercato.com), the Slovenian left with his teammates to Udine but will be forced out of the match due to a finger problem that could keep him away from the field for a few weeks, with the risk of also missing the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan next week.
Thus, Handanovic will not face his ex-team where he played between 2007 and 2012. The Nerazzurri captain's last missed match dates back to May 2017 and Daniele Padelli will take his place, in his first appearance in Serie A with the Inter shirt.
Padelli has so far played two Coppa Italia matches for the club and will debut tonight against his former team. Filip Stankovic, son of Dejan and Primavera goalkeeper, also flew to Udine and will sit on the bench.
