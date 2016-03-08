Handanovic 'saved' Inter against Eintracht Frankfurt

Samir Handanovic single handedly prevented Inter from further embarrassment during their 1-0 aggregate defeat to to Eintracht Frankfurt. The Slovenian goalkeeper and Inter captain made 7 saves in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16, and performed well to limit the Germans to just one goal.



Luka Jovic scored the only goal of the game when he raced clear of the Inter defence and lifted the ball over the onrushing keeper.

