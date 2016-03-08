Handanovic saves Inter, Juve can become Winter Champion

Neither winners nor losers in the first clash this season between Inter and Atalanta. At the final whistle the 1-1 final result does not reward the nerazzurri of Antonio Conte, nor those of Gian Piero gasperini, who tie with the shot with gosens, but fail in the final hurdle of the game with Muriel who has his penalty saved by Handanovic.



Inter started very strong and dominated early and is rewarded on only 4 minutes with Martinez scoring after linking up brilliantly with Lukaku. The goal gives confidence to the Inter who carry on but slowly grant Atalanta access back into the game. The first half ends with a little drama as Lautaro is seen to grab the ankle of an Atalanta player in the box, but official Rocchi says no.



In the second half Atalanta grows, on 77 minutes Gosens grabs the equaliser which appears to deflate Inter. Then with only 3 minutes of regular time remaining a penalty is given against Bastoni which hands Muriel a chance on a silver plate to get the win, only for Handanovic to save a point for Inter.



Inter momentarily moves to +1 on Juventus, but gives the Bianconeri the match ball for the title of Winter Champion against Roma tomorrow night.

Anthony Privetera