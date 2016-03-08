Handanovic: 'Torino are physical, but we are prepared'

"I don't see any big changes in defence. We have always done the same things, more or less, maybe we are more focused. It's a natural thing.

"Torino? They are a physical team, they put us in trouble in the reverse fixture but this is normal. We are just as prepared as we are every week. We are not just talking about Belotti, but the whole team," he concluded.

Samir Handanovic, Inter's goalkeeper, spoke to Sky Italia ahead of the match against Torino, which will kick off at 18:00.