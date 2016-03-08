Handanovic: 'Torino are physical, but we are prepared'

27 January at 17:55
Samir Handanovic, Inter's goalkeeper, spoke to Sky Italia ahead of the match against Torino, which will kick off at 18:00. 
 
"I don't see any big changes in defence. We have always done the same things, more or less, maybe we are more focused. It's a natural thing. 
 
"Torino? They are a physical team, they put us in trouble in the reverse fixture but this is normal. We are just as prepared as we are every week. We are not just talking about Belotti, but the whole team," he concluded. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Torino

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.