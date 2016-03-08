Handonovic on Inter's Champions League campaign: 'There are high expectations..'
17 September at 16:55Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has commented on the club's Champions League campaign, saying that there are high hopes from them this season.
Last season, Inter didn't fare too well in Europe. They did beat Tottenham at home, but lost to them at Wembley. And they eventually got knocked out of the Champions League in the group stages and got demoted to the Europa League, where they were knocked out by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Round of 16.
In an interview that Handanovic gave to Sky about the Champions League campaign, he said: "The expectations are as high as they were last year. We didn't get through the round and this year we try again, in a difficult group again.
"The three victories give us confidence but we are aware that we still have to work, we have done nothing, of course it is better to win. he knows what he wants. An expert team, we must think only of this match."
The nerazzurri start their European campaign later today when they face Slavia Prague.
