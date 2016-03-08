Hannover looking at former Milan player for managerial position

17 September at 09:14
German Bundesliga club Hannover are looking to bring former AC Milan goalkeeper Jens Lehmann as the manager for the first team.

Die Roten are in a poor form in the ongoing league competition where they have only managed to gather five points from six matches.

Therefore, it is believed that the Hannover hierarchy are planning to replace their current manager Mirko Slomka and have identified the 49-year-old as the leading candidate for the post.

Lehmann is famous for his time for the English Premier League outfit Arsenal where he has spent five seasons from 2003-2008.

For more news updates, please visit our home page.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.