Hannover looking at former Milan player for managerial position

German Bundesliga club Hannover are looking to bring former AC Milan goalkeeper Jens Lehmann as the manager for the first team.Die Roten are in a poor form in the ongoing league competition where they have only managed to gather five points from six matches.Therefore, it is believed that the Hannover hierarchy are planning to replace their current manager Mirko Slomka and have identified the 49-year-old as the leading candidate for the post.Lehmann is famous for his time for the English Premier League outfit Arsenal where he has spent five seasons from 2003-2008.