Has Donnarumma become a problem for AC Milan?
11 June at 13:10Reports from Corriere dello Sport say that Gianluigi Donnarumma is acting as a problem for AC Milan because of his indecisiveness about the future.
Donnarumma has long been linked with a move away from the rossoneri this summer and over the last few months, with the likes of Juventus and Liverpool tipped to be possible destinations. The Italian's agent Mino Raiola is pushing for an exit this summer.
Corriere dello Sport report that Donnarumma's indecisiveness and the lack of concrete offers is acting as a problem for Milan.
The youngster is at the centre of Milan's policy and his indecisivess is troubling the rossoneri, with Napoli unable to afford the player and while Atletico Madrid have drawn links to him, no offers have arrived yet.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
