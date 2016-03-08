Has Mourinho aimed a dig at Pogba with Rakitic praise?
03 March at 18:25Former Manchester United manager could have aimed a dig at Red Devils' midfielder Paul Pogba when he recently praised Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic as 'one of the most underrated players in the world.'
Mourinho appears as a pundit on BeIn Sports regularly and was the expert during Real Madrid's El Clasico clash against Barcelona yesterday. Ivan Rakitic's goal separated the sides in the end as Barca picked up a 1-0 win.
In the Bein Sport studios, Mourinho said: "They (Barcelona) have a player who, for me, is one of the most undervalued in the world in Ivan Rakitic. He’s fantastic in every aspect.
"He runs without stopping, good in possession, he’s practical, in defence. Normally we talk about the big names but I think that Rakitic only needs to improve his Instagram and Twitter to be at the level of the greats.”
Its the last line that catches people out. Mourinho's tenure at Manchester United was full of skirmishes with Pogba and he was unhappy with the Frenchman's behaviour on social media.
A training ground spat at Man United's training ground Carrington caught Mourinho talking to Pogba about what he had put up on Instagram after one of United's games.
