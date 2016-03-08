Havertz snubs Juve in interview about ideal destination

Followed by Juventus, in addition to several other big clubs, Kai Havertz spoke to Marca about his next destination, explaining what his ideal team would be like. However, he snubbed the Bianconeri."Bayern Munich? The biggest club in Germany, but we'll see what happens. Barcelona's style of play is similar to mine, with lots of possession. However, other teams also find this aspect important, like Real Madrid," he stated.