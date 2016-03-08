Eden Hazard has hinted that the Ballon d’Or is rigged, or at the very least biased in favour of certain names.

It’s not hard to guess which ones: Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Belgian was speaking in a press conference ahead of his country’s historic semi-final clash with France in Russia.

He has also been linked with Real Madrid, and

"It will be for Messi or Cristiano, it is written like that.

"I remember a year in which [Franck] Ribery won everything and didn’t get it."

The two stars have shared every award since 2008, the last player not called Cristiano or Lionel to win the trophy being Kaka back in 2007, when he was still at Milan.

The Ribery reference is a wise one: it alludes to the 2013 season, when Ribery assisted for Bayern’s winner in the Champions League final clash with Borussia Dortmund. Despite winning the treble with the Bavarians, the Frenchman still came third in the Ballon d’Or vote.