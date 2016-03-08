There could be trouble brewing within the Belgian camp, as Eden Hazard has taken a shot at teammate Romelu Lukaku for “going missing”.

This despite the fact that the Belgian netted an impressive brace in his side’s 3-0 win over Panama.

​Speaking after the win, Hazard claimed to the BBC that “it was not easy playing with a man missing”.

“At half-time, I told him we needed him. He’d been hiding out a bit up front. But once he got in there, involved in the game, like magic, he scored two.”

​Could this be the sign that this star-studded team is having some problems?

“If we want to go far in this competition, we need (Lukaku) to be close to us. We know he will score, he is a great player. But he has to be involved in the game and we have to find him.

“At the beginning of the second half (against Panama), he moved more. In the end, he scored two goals. I do not want to say that I was right because I’m not always right.”

Lukaku is coming from an ok season with Manchester United, one in which he got off to a flying start, managing 16 goals in EPL play.

The Chelsea star has since come back on his word, saying that