Hazard drops hint of Chelsea stay: Responds to fans saying 'Sign the contract'

11 May at 10:15
Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard could have dropped a big hint of a Chelsea stay at the Blues' Player of the Year awards ceremony.

The Belgian picked up Chelsea's Player of the Season Award last night at the ceremony and was asked to speak a few words while he received the awards.

 
When he was about to speak, someone from the crowd was heard shouting 'Sign the contract' and to this Hazard responded by saying 'Where is the pen', leaving everyone laughing.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.