Hazard drops hint of Chelsea stay: Responds to fans saying 'Sign the contract'

pic.twitter.com/9UIOQdi2K5 — josh (@Sonicjmr) May 10, 2019

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard could have dropped a big hint of a Chelsea stay at the Blues' Player of the Year awards ceremony.The Belgian picked up Chelsea's Player of the Season Award last night at the ceremony and was asked to speak a few words while he received the awards.When he was about to speak, someone from the crowd was heard shouting 'Sign the contract' and to this Hazard responded by saying 'Where is the pen', leaving everyone laughing.