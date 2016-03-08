Hazard fee already repaid by Real Madrid sales: the figures

06 July at 15:40
Spanish giants Real Madrid have now already repaid for how much they spent on Eden Hazard by their sales this summer.

Real have already signed five players this summer. Apart from Hazard from Chelsea, they have signed Rodrygo Goes, Ferland Mendy, Luka Jovic and Eder Militao from Porto.

But the Los Blancos have also earned a lot. In the deals for Kovacic and Marcos Llorente, they have earned 95 million euros and they will earn more in the deal that sees Hernandez joined AC Milan. It has already accounted for the 100 million euros that they spent on Hazard to sign him from Chelsea.

 

