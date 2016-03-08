Hazard: 'I have not had any contact with Real Madrid'

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has distanced himself from Real Madrid.



According to Goal.com, in an interview while on duty with the Belgian national team, the player denied having an agreement with Real Madrid for next year.



"I have not had any contact with Real Madrid, I'm not here to talk about this, now I'm focused on the match against Cyprus ".



A lot will come down to whether Chelsea manage to qualify for next seasons Champions League, as the team is set to be hit with a transfer ban for illegal signing for underage players.



