Hazard reveals Sarri's next team and the difference with Conte and Mourinho

Chelsea strar Eden Hazard spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport about his relationship with new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri: “We have players who love to have the ball possession. Strikers can benefit from our new playing style. More ball possession means we can create more chances. Sarri is a manager who loves this kind of football. He is Italian so training session are always tough.”



“I had a lot of freedom with Conte and Mourinho as well, I played well with them and scored many goals.”



“Sarri is always able to take out the best form every player. I don’t want to sound disrespectful but Belgium should think about him after Roberto Martinez leaves. Results seem great so far.”



​Speaking about the rest of Chelsea’s campaign, Hazard said: “The season is still very long, there are no crucial games yet. It’s too early. The path is a very long one but it’s going to be an entertaining match. The next game against Liverpool will be spectacular, we’d need to have a lot of determination.”

