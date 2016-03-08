Hazard reveals Sarri's next team and the difference with Conte and Mourinho
28 September at 10:45Chelsea strar Eden Hazard spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport about his relationship with new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri: “We have players who love to have the ball possession. Strikers can benefit from our new playing style. More ball possession means we can create more chances. Sarri is a manager who loves this kind of football. He is Italian so training session are always tough.”
“I had a lot of freedom with Conte and Mourinho as well, I played well with them and scored many goals.”
“Sarri is always able to take out the best form every player. I don’t want to sound disrespectful but Belgium should think about him after Roberto Martinez leaves. Results seem great so far.”
Speaking about the rest of Chelsea’s campaign, Hazard said: “The season is still very long, there are no crucial games yet. It’s too early. The path is a very long one but it’s going to be an entertaining match. The next game against Liverpool will be spectacular, we’d need to have a lot of determination.”
Go to comments