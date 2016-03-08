Hazard only thinking about Europa League despite Real Madrid link



Chelsea striker Eden Hazard gave an interview to the Daily Mail on the eve of the Europa League final against Arsenal, which could be his game with the Blues before the farewell and the probable transfer to Real Madrid.



"My future is all in the hands of the clubs. But there is a final to play, so for the moment in my head there is no dilemma 'I am leaving or not leaving’ I just want to win the trophy, I don't care if I score or not.



“Then after the final, we'll see what happens. I certainly could never play for another English team: I'm a Blue and that means a lot to me. I could go to Manchester United, to the City, to Tottenham, but I think I made the best decision.



“I spoke with the president, with Di Matteo, with Drogba and with Ashley Cole: they told me it was the best club possible. I was a little scared when I arrived, Drogba was gone and when Didier is in the team you are sure to win a trophy, but in the end, I played with great players, we did great things in these seven years ".



