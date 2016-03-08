Hazard opens up on admiration for Zidane ‘football needs him’

Eden Hazard seems to be enjoying the attention of Real Madrid. The Chelsea star spoke to RMC Sport about the return of Zinedine Zidane to the Madrid bench: "I'm not a Real player, but as a Zidane fan I'm really happy because football needs him. It's good for the fans of Real, a little less for the others because with Zizou Real wins a lot. My future is not something I want to talk about right now. There are rumors on the right and left, I have another month with Chelsea."

Hazard has long been linked to Real Madrid, and those rumours only intensified last week when Zidane spoke of his admiration for Hazard. Hazard’s contract with Chelsea is due to expire next season, and Madrid hope to sign the winger for a cut price fee this summer, but with doubts over Chelsea’s transfer ban in the summer, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are keen to do business for their star player.