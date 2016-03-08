Hazard praises Lukaku; comments on Conte and Sarri...

Eden Hazard completed a move from Real Madrid to Chelsea this summer in what he called his 'dream'. He left the Chelsea side behind where he established himself as an icon and took the step up to one of the biggest clubs in the world.



In a lengthy interview with the Corriere della Sera, Hazard covered several topics, including Romelu Lukaku's move from Manchester United to Inter Milan and the differences between Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri.



"Lukaku? ​He is a fantastic striker, a bomber who knows how to adapt to all the conditions of the game. He scores a lot - and this is important for a striker - but it would be a mistake to consider him only for this. He can do many things. For example he is a specialist to create what we call "second plays". With him in the team they all play better.



"​Who impressed me the most out of Conte and Sarri? I learned a lot from them. They are different from each other, both in character and in football, but they have one thing in common: they are two winners. They have a marked style, they know which directions to give to the group.



"If I follow the Serie A? Certainly. Football has always been my passion and the Italian league is one of the most important in the world."