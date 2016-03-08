Hazard praises Zidane and takes dig at Sarri and Conte

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid this summer and since his arrival, he has so far scored just 1 goal and assisted another 4 for the Los Blancos across all competitions. The former Chelsea man spoke to L'Equipe about the difference between training in England, under current Inter and Juventus managers Conte and Sarri, and with Zinedine Zidane.



"Training is always with the ball [with Zidane]. When you train with Italians, as I di with Conte or Sarri, you have a lot less fun. Everything is more structured," the Belgian said.



"It's hard to compare. I was attracted to Zidane in Madrid and felt very identified. He fascinates me and has some power over me. During Euro 2016, he said to me: 'It would be nice if you came'. And when Zidane calls, it's hard to say no. He loves his players and you feel the locker room is happy to have him," Hazard added.