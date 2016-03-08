Hazard: Real Madrid are everyone's dream
10 July at 12:25Eden Hazard has hinted once again that he’d not be opposed to a move to Real Madrid.
Speaking to BEINSports on the day of Belgium’s all-important semi-final clash with France at the World Cup, the Chelsea star said that playing for the Galacticos is “everyone’s dream.”
The Belgian has long been linked to the Merengues, but things are heating up now that Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way out, with Julen Lopetegui’s side potentially losing the world’s best player.
Hazard could be a replacement, especially when any talk of Neymar has been denied by the Galacticos.
"Does Real make me dream less without Zidane? Zidane is someone special, it's true, but I think Real is everyone's dream," Hazard said.
"Zidane or no Zidane, the white jersey is special but the blue jersey [of Chelsea] suits me well so it does not bother me if I stay.
"For now, it's the World Cup. As I have said at least 100 times, I am at Chelsea and for the moment nobody has made me an offer."
