Hazard: 'Real Madrid? It all started after the World Cup' - Gallery

hazard.real.madrid.2019.20.ok.
13 June at 22:15
Eden Hazard appeared for the first time before the media in the press room of the Bernabéu stadium. As usual, Butragueño was in charge of welcoming him, before the Belgian himself answered some questions about the deal.

"I have dreamed of this moment since I was very little, since I started playing at home with my brothers. At that time I began to support Madrid. Then I went to France and England, but being able to get to Madrid and wear this shirt is an honour. I really want to start the season with Madrid.

"It all started after the World Cup, but I continued for another year at Chelsea. It was a great year for us. This was the best time to sign for Real Madrid. I will try to be the best in the world, yes. However, first I want us to be the best team winning titles. I am facing a new challenge and prepared for it," he stated.

Check out our gallery to see pictures and social media reactions to the announcement. 

