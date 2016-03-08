After the words by Maurizio Sarri during the Chelsea press conference about the future of the Belgian forward, Eden Hazard has spoken too, in order to stop the rumors: about his possible move to Real Madrid: “I can end my career at Chelsea, no problem . I'm happy with the club and my family is happy here in London . So, if I don’t go to Spain it's not a problem . I love the fans and I think they love me. Whatever happens in the future I will be happy, that's how it is”.



Eden Hazard is ready to play again for Chelsea after the break for the national teams: he will be lined up on Saturday against Manchester United for the lunchtime match. It will be a crucial clash for Mourinho, whose future at Old Trafford is on the line. Chelsea are at the top of the table, together with Manchester City and Liverpool, having collected 20 points in 8 matches, at the first experience of Maurizio Sarri in Premier League.



